Driver commits suicide during traffic stop in La Porte, police say

LA PORTE, Texas — La Porte police are investigating after a driver pulled a gun on himself during a seemingly routine traffic stop Monday night along Spencer Highway.

Police said the driver, who has been identified as a 31-year-old man, was stopped shortly after 8 p.m. when an officer noticed his vehicle had a defective headlight.

When a series of outstanding traffic warrants from a set of neighboring cities came to light, the man was asked to wait while the officer went to check his in-car computer for a moment, the police department said.

As the officer was at his patrol vehicle, investigators said the man pulled out a small caliber pistol and shot himself in the head.

The driver was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead up arrival.

La Porte Police Detectives, following conference with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, are completing an analysis of the incident at this time. Investigation details will be made available at a later date.