HFD responds to fiery car crash on Sam Houston Tollway

Posted 7:05 AM, October 31, 2017, by , Updated at 07:07AM, October 31, 2017

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters responded to a burning car Monday night along Sam Houston Tollway in southwest Houston.

Investigators said the vehicle was involved in a collision with a second car in the northbound lanes of  the tollway near the Southwest Freeway at around 10:45 a.m. During the collision, one car spun around in a way that the driver side doors of both cars were touching.

Deputies said one of the cars caught fire, but all the occupants were able to make it out.

No word of anyone being injured.

 