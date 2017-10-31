× HFD responds to fiery car crash on Sam Houston Tollway

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters responded to a burning car Monday night along Sam Houston Tollway in southwest Houston.

Investigators said the vehicle was involved in a collision with a second car in the northbound lanes of the tollway near the Southwest Freeway at around 10:45 a.m. During the collision, one car spun around in a way that the driver side doors of both cars were touching.

Deputies said one of the cars caught fire, but all the occupants were able to make it out.

No word of anyone being injured.