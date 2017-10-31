Houston Astros and Mattress firm donates 500 mattresses to Harvey relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—Houston Astros Shortstop Carlos Correa and Houston Children's Charity (HCC) teamed up with Mattress Firm to donate mattresses to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Hundreds of trucks waited outside the Mattress Firm Distribution Center Friday in southwest Houston where 500 mattresses were distributed.

"Our goal is to raise $500,000 to distribute 5,000 mattresses, bedding, linen to families on our waiting list and we're still getting applications in today, said Caitlyn Pesl of Houston Children's Charity.

The group also established the Hurricane Harvey Children's Relief Fund to reach even more families in need post Harvey.