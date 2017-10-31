How to keep your kids safe from sex offenders on Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—There's nothing spookier on Halloween than the thought of your child trick-or-treating at a sex offender's house. That's why the Harris County Precinct Four Deputies are taking a zero tolerance approach this Halloween weekend.

On Friday, Deputies went door to door to visit the homes of registered sex offenders to make sure that they were sticking to their parole or probation regulations.

"Sex offenders must have their porch lights turned off and are not allowed to have any decorations outside that would entice children to visit the residence," Captain Jonathan Zitzmann said.

Deputies informed parents to do their research and know which route their child's will be taking. Parents were also advised to set a curfew before their child leaves the home.