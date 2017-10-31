Inside Story: How a Houston lawyer found her joy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's time we all learned what it means to truly be yourself through the eyes of Danielle Joy Healey in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.

Healey said her path was one of turmoil and conflict because, although she had a successful career and family, she was never able to find the joy everyone else experienced everyday.

Now at age 54, Healey is fully transitioned into her new life as a woman and says her energy knows no limits in the fight to establish transgender rights in Houston and beyond.

To read more about the personal journey of one of Houston's finest patent lawyers, and what it took for her to get where she is today, pick up this month's issue of Houstonia.