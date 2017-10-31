× Man punches woman in face during apartment robbery in Greenspoint, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man responsible for an aggravated robbery at an apartment complex in the Greenspoint area.

Investigators said the suspect robbed the victim at 5:21 a.m. in an apartment complex located in the 13000 block of Northborough Drive on Oct. 13. During the incident, the suspect entered the victim’s apartment through the front door and punched the victim in the face.

The suspect took the victim’s property before leaving the home through the apartment’s back door in an unknown direction of travel.

Forensic sketch artist composed a drawing of the suspect.

He is believed to be 25 to 35 years old, medium build and 5 feet 10 inches tall to 6 feet tall.