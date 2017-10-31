× Sports Fix: Astros prepare for ‘an intense game’ to finish off the Dodgers and win the World Series

HOUSTON – After last night’s World Series game for the ages, the series-leading Houston Astros are headed for “La-La Land” to take down the LA Dodgers in Game 6 Tuesday night!

“I think anything’s possible,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch shared Monday afternoon before boarding the team plane bound for LA. “I think it’s gonna be an intense game.”

“We’re just making memories right now,” Astros catcher Brian McCann declared. “It’s incredible!”

But after playing the second longest game in World Series history — well over 5 hours — how will the Astros find the energy to eliminate those pesky Dodgers?

“You know, this is, the adrenaline is at an all-time high!” McCann said.

“I’m gonna proceed just trying to win Game 6, and if that means I have to use guys in a unique way, that’s fine,” Hinch said. “Any decision to try to win the game, I think you have to try to win the game that you’re playing that day.”

So, will Halloween night bring another thriller, or will the ‘Stros’ bats finally frighten off the Dodgers for good?

We can’t wait till they play ball!