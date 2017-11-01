As H-Town gears up for possible World Series win, what kind of gear could fans hope to sport?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- While the Astros are hoping to dodge another loss in Dodger Stadium Wednesday night, fans in Houston were gearing up for a possible late night celebration.

Academy Sports and Outdoors got a head start preparing for a midnight opening to dish out 'World Championship' gear to fans following the big game, but what could fans expect to rock for bragging rights?

Operations Manager Daren Johnson told NewsFix the gear is stored away in boxes and could not be opened until the 'Stros are declared champions.

NewsFix located boxes of the top secret gear, but didn't have any luck at getting a sneak peek.

We then drove across town to visit Paul the Printer, who's been busy printing Astros gear throughout the season. We talked to Paul to see what he knows about the MLB Players Association version of the championship tees.

Check out the video for a sneak peek of what Paul said the shirts would look like if the team clinches the title.