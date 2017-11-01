Father killed after holding teacher hostage at his daughter’s California school ID’d

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, California—The man who was killed following a lengthy police standoff during which he was holding a teacher hostage at his daughter's elementary school in Riverside was identified early Wednesday morning.

The incident began unfolding at Castleview Elementary School around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and lasted at least six hours as officials attempted to negotiate with the man, the Riverside Police Department said in a press release.

That man has been identified as Riverside resident Luvelle Kennon, 27. He died in the hospital after being shot by police.

Kennon had a daughter in the first grade who he was coming to pick up when the violence unfolded, according to Justin Grayson, a public information officer for the Riverside Unified School District.

He apparently flouted visitor protocol and forced himself onto the campus, then became upset and barricaded himself inside the classroom.

Kennon's behavior before he showed up at the school had already been raising concern among family members Tuesday morning. Upon his arrival school officials had been warned they may want to call law enforcement, Grayson said.

“There’s just not much you can do when someone overpowers their way through the office staff,” he added.

He made his way to his daughter's classroom, where he thought she would be; however, the students were out at lunch.

It's still not clear exactly why Kennon next chose to escalate the matter into a hostage situation. Grayson said he had been a pleasant parent to deal with in the past.

The incident prompted a hefty law enforcement response including a SWAT team, bomb squad and crisis negotiators.

It's not clear whether Kennon was armed, but police said some type of smoke was observed inside a classroom. Detectives are also looking at a bag he apparently had with him when he arrived at the school.

The teacher involved, 70-year-old Linda Montgomery, was safe after the incident but "traumatized," police said.

Castleview lists her as a first-grade teacher on its website. Her daughter and granddaughter told reporters she has taught at the school for decades.

A substitute teacher was also injured when he tried to prevent Kennon from dragging the teacher into the classroom, said Ryan Railsback, a public information officer for the Riverside Police Department.

Students were evacuated to nearby Castleview Park on Tuesday and school has been canceled for the rest of the week, officials said.

Faculty and staff were allowed to return to the campus before noon Wednesday to retrieve their personal belongings and vehicles that had been left during the evacuation