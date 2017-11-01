Girl With Bionic Hand Takes Special Flight Home From Houston

HOUSTON—Hailey Dawson, 7, has quite an arm — and attached at the end — is a “special hand.”

She was born with Poland Syndrome, a rare birth defect, causing her right hand to not fully develop. But through some research, professors and a team of whizzes at the University of Nevada Las Vegas , Hailey doesn’t have to miss a beat.

In fact, her hand is functional enough for the big leagues.

Dawson used her 3-D printed hand to throw the first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series and was surprised with a first class plane ride by First Officer, Eric Gaffney.

Gaffney was born without a right hand and wants others with similar conditions to know that nothing can stop you from dreaming big.