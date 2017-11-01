Injunction for city’s panhandling ordinance will remain in place until court decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—Attorneys from the ACLU and the city of Houston went head to head in a court hearing Tuesday over the city's panhandling ordinance.

Federal Judge Kenneth Hoyt issued a temporary restraining order in August saying the city cannot issue citations or arrest homeless people from living in public quarters.

The ACLU said criminalizing or punishing the homeless for something involuntary infringes upon their basic constitutional rights.

Residents who live near one of the city's homeless camps argue that safety and sanitation should be a top concern.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said he hopes the city will prevail.

The injunction will remain in place for now until the court makes a decision.