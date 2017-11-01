Jadeveon Clowney claims Halloween costume wasn’t a jab at Texans owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney said his Halloween costume, an orange jumpsuit, had nothing to do with recent comments by Texans owner Bob McNair.

"It was just something to wear to the Halloween party," Clowney said. "It was a team thing, I thought it was just teammates, having fun with my teammates. I didn't think anything crazy would happen about it. It was pretty hilarious to me."

During an owners meeting in New York earlier this month, McNair reportedly said quote, 'We can't have inmates running the prison."