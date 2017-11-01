Maggie’s Must-Haves: Vintage meets Chic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Going for that old but new look? Check out these Maggie's Must-Haves where vintage meets chic.

JAIDED325

Jai Jones is a stylist and she has the Jaided 325 studio. There you'll find a wide array of merchandise from vintage, everyday wear, all seasons, brand and no brands, resale, you name it and of course Stylish and Chic!

Here are some examples....

A soft coat in Tropical palm Print that can be worn with a graphic or plain tee, jeans and shorts or even a dress.

Then you have the peplum jean top paired with any kind of bottom.

They also have monogrammed accessories with the classic "Vintage Meets Chic"

Go pay her a visit at the Art Square Studios on Commerce

PONS SHOES

Then to go with that vintage vibe check out these amazing PONS shoes. Here's what I love about them. They are an updated version of the authentic avarca shoe. Made with the best leather. They also are handcrafted by the third generation of the PONS family in Menorca, Spain since 1945.

PONS avarcas are well known for being handcrafted in workshops where every last detail is given the utmost attention: from the raw materials, sourced 100% from Spain, used to their design and finishing, to achieve a product of the highest quality.

They range from $79-99 and have all different styles.

They're available online or at Sultana's Daughter shop off of West Alabama.