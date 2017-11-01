Man arrested wearing Grumpy Care Bear costume, charged with assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa - A man dressed as the Grumpy Care Bear was arrested and charged with second degree burglary after assaulting a homeowner.

Cody Schafer, 30, was confronted by the homeowner when he was found passed out in the man's truck.

When the homeowner confronted Schafer, the two started to tussle.

“That spilled into the suspect kicking in the door to the home and assaulting the homeowner in there,” Des Moines Police Department, Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

The incident is said to be a normal occurance around Halloween.

“I arrested an elf one time on Court Ave,” Parizek said. “The unique thing about this is that the suspect was dressed up in a Halloween costume and a little bit out of his age range. He was dressed up I think like a care bear."

Sure, cause the questionable life choice at this point is the costume selection.... Right??

Schafer claims drugs were slipped into one of his drinks. He blew a .179, more than two times the legal driving limit.

The lesson here...

If you don't want a bad decision haunting you for the rest of your life, take it easy celebrating this season. No one wants to be remembered, or be Googled like this.