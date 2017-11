Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Some lucky Astros fans and first responders hit the skies on a private plane to Los Angeles for game six of the World Series courtesy of Mattress Mack and iHeartMedia.

Gallery Furniture owner Jim McIngvale held a drawing to select 20 lucky winners. Early Tuesday morning, hundreds lined up outside the north Houston store for a chance to take McIngvale up on his firm offer.