Parade celebrating Astros World Series win set for Friday in downtown Houston

HOUSTON — After a history-making win, the city of Houston will be celebrating the Astros’ World Series victory at a parade on Friday.

A statement was released announcing Mayor Sylvester Turner inviting Houstonians to celebrate in downtown Houston Friday, beginning at 2 p.m.

Parade for our #HoustonAstros will be Friday @ 2 Downtown starting at Smith and Lamar. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 2, 2017

The parade staging area between Smith and Taft on Lamar will close to traffic at noon. The route will close to traffic at 1 p.m. for the parade honoring the players, coaches, staff and their families, culminating in a celebration at City Hall.

“It’s a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history,” Turner said. “As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form.”

