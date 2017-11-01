Photos of young men allegedly abusing possum spark social media outrage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- Photos of a group of young men kissing and feeding beer to a possum have gone viral on social media, prompting outrage from some who feel the men are abusing the animal.

One of the men involved is a Bloomsburg University student, according to WNEP-TV.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reportedly investigating the incident, and Bloomsburg University said Tuesday that the student's action could be punishable under the school's student code of conduct.

The photos spread quickly on social media Monday. Some of them depicted the possum being kissed, fed beer, and held up by the group.

Another photo, which WNEP chose not to show in its report, depicted the possum being thrown into a trash can.

University officials told WNEP that they have been getting quite a few calls from people upset about the images.

The university said in a statement, "The university takes this matter very seriously and the Dean of Students office has already begun an investigation. "

The game commission says it is trying to get the full story.

Possible charges wouldn't involve abuse or cruelty citations. The Game Commission would consider if this is a case of possession of wildlife or disturbance/harassment of wildlife, according to WNEP.