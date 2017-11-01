Survey shows 63% of Americans stressed about nation’s future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—According to a new survey by the American Psychological Association, 63 percent of Americans report being stressed about the nation's' future that's more than they freak-out about money and work.

The survey explains that issues like healthcare, the economy and trust in government are causing so much stress that it's keeping people up at night.

The survey also revealed that women were more stressed than men and were more stressed this year compared to last.

Blacks and Hispanics also reported being more stressed in 2017 compared to last year.

The good news?

53 percent are finding healthy ways to de-stress.