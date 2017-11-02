Astros Carlos Correa celebrates World Series win with on-field proposal

A great day for @TeamCJCorrea just got even better. She said yes! pic.twitter.com/t9MPRcfdQ4 — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2017

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros finally earned history Wednesday after demolishing the Dogers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series. While fans in Los Angeles and back at home in Houston were overwhelmed with excitement, no one had a bigger smile than Carlos Correa and his soon-to-be wife.

The Astros shortstop surprised his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, with a marriage proposal on live television.

“And right now I’m about to take another big step in my life,” the player said to a reporter before reaching into his pocket and turning around. “Daniella Rodriguez, you’ve made me the luckiest man in the world. Will you marry me?”

Rodriguez, who is the 2016 Miss Texas USA, broke out in tears as she pushed through a field barrier to Correa.

The answer was yes!

The couple engaged in a loving kiss and embrace before Correa slid a gorgeous diamond ring onto his fiance’s finger.

Definitely, our close to first favorite moment of the World Series.