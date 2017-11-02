HISD closed Friday for Astros World Series victory celebration

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District will be closed Friday to allow students and staff to enjoy the festivities and parade to celebrate our World Series Champions, administrator confirmed.

“Our hometown heroes are World Series Champions for the first time in franchise history,” Superintendent Richard Carranza said. “This is a memorable moment for our city and a time to celebrate, especially after the challenges Houston has faced over the past several months.”

“This is the biggest day in a long time for Houston sports fans,” Board of Education President Wanda Adams said. “We are excited to celebrate with the team and the city, and we want to give our HISD family the opportunity to be a part of this special moment.”

In anticipation of the massive traffic issues expected as a result from the celebration, the closure will include all HISD schools, facilities, and administrative offices.

All athletic events scheduled for Friday evening will take place as scheduled. All field trips scheduled for Friday will be canceled. Students will not be required to make up the day.