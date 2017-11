Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is ready to rebate $10 million worth of sales because the Astros won the World Series.

Mattress Mack had been offering a Gallery Furniture promotion tied to the Astros winning the title. If a customer spent $3,000 on a mattress or bed, and then the Astros won the World Series, the customers would get their purchase free.

There will be a refund party at the 6006 North Freeway location of Gallery Furniture on Dec. 3. For more information, click here.