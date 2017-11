Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe made a friendly wager with KTLA reporter Eric Spillman in Los Angeles. If the Dodgers won the World Series, Flecknoe would have to do a "dirt angel" at Minute Maid Park. And if the Astros won, Spillman would have to do the Shooting Star dance.

Well, it's time Spillman put on his dancing shoes and pay up!