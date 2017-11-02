Texans QB Deshaun Watson out for season after suffering injury during practice

HOUSTON — Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson may be out for the remainder of the season after suffering a non-contact injury during practice Thursday.

According to reports, Watson tore an ACL.

What a blow for Texans. Watson out 4 season with torn ACL suffered n noncontact drill n practice. Surgery coming. First reported @RapSheet — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) November 2, 2017

This is just more bad news for the Texans, after both JJ Watt and Whitney Mercilus’ seasons were cut short due to injuries.

Watson has been bringing much excitement to the games for fans, exhibiting powerful plays as a rookie NFL quarterback. The team has averaged 34 points in his six starts and 39 in the last five games. The rookie has thrown for 19 touchdowns which is an NFL record for most TD passes in the first seven games of a career. Watson was named AFC’s Offensive Player of the Month for October.

In his absence, Tom Savage will serve as quarterback when the Texans host the Colts this Sunday November 5.

Deshaun Watson added to injury report as limited in practice cause of sore knee. If he can’t play, Savage will start against the Colts. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) November 2, 2017

Minor setback for a major comeback.

We’ve all seen what’s possible, can’t wait to see what’s next. With you every step of the way 4. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 2, 2017

Awful news about @deshaunwatson …😔😔😔 praying for a speedy recovery! Hate to hear that but he still has a bright future! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 2, 2017

#Texans QB Deshaun Watson tore his left ACL in college. I’m told this is actually the other ACL. No news is good, but this is something. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2017