The search for World Series Houston Astros championship merchandise is on!

HOUSTON - It started late Wednesday night, before the game was even over.

“We had fans actually show up last night during the game in the second inning. They're lining up. They had TVs set up outside and just waiting for that game to end, that last pitch to come across. So as soon as it did, all 31 Academy stores across Houston opened up,” explained Shane Carlisle with Academy Sports and Outdoors.

They weren't the only ones in on the action. Dick’s Sporting Goods in the area were packed, too!

And the search for merchandise just kept on growing into the morning because everyone wanted to get their hands on a little piece of history. Wait times at some lines grew to almost three hours.

Don't worry, they're not going to run out. New shipments keep rolling in.

And something else was sure to go down as an iconic piece of memorabilia. Fans lined up at the Houston Chronicle building to get their World Series win edition of the paper.

“It's all part of the memory you know, and hopefully in 50 years I'll look back and be like 'ya know we won and I stood in line for this, and I'm really excited, so definitely important,” said super fan Mauro Zylberg.

No matter which version you pick up, you're looking like a champ in orange and blue Houston. Way to go Astros!!!