Trash to treasure UH professor turns broken glass into art

HOUSTON-- After nearly a year of compiling street debris, A University of Houston Professor is turning trash into art the Blaffer Art Museum in downtown Houston.

During his walks around the city, Gabriel Martinez finds broken glass, writes down the location and returns days later to collect it and bring it to his studio to create.

"A lot of times it's something that we pass by everyday, we don't see it, we don't look at it, we're not really thinking about it but it's always there," said Martinez.

Martinez's exhibition is scheduled to run from October through Jan. 27.