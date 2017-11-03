× Missing 13-year-old girl found safe in The Woodlands, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The search ended Friday for a 13-year-old girl reported missing in The Woodlands area, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Officers said Samantha McCain, who also goes by Samantha Williamson, has been found safe. No other details have been given at this time regarding her disappearance.

Samantha reportedly disappeared from the 2200 block of W. Settlers Way at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday. According to deputies, she let the family’s dog outside while the rest of the family was upstairs before her disappearance.

When she didn’t come back, investigators said the teen’s guardian went looking for her and noticed the dog was outside the gate and Samantha was gone.

In initial reports, deputies said numerous patrol units have searched the area and have been unable to find Samantha.

Samantha is 5 feet 4 inches talls, weighs about 140 pounds and has short red hair. The teen was last seen wearing light blue skinny jeans, light purple sweater, and lime green walking cast to the knee with boot.