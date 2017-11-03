Actor Jeremy Piven the latest to be accused of sexual assault

LOS ANGELES — Another day, another actor accused of sexual assault.
This time, a reality star is accusing actor Jeremy Piven of groping her when they were on the set of "Entourage." Ariane Bellamar tweeted:
Piven hasn't responded to Bellamar's claims yet, but just add him to the growing list of Hollywood big shots being accused of sexual assault.
Like Kevin Spacey, who's feeling the heat after actor Anthony Rapp accused the two-time Oscar winner of trying to seduce him at a party when Rapp was just 14-years old. Since the allegations came out, Netflix announced they "have decided to suspend production on 'House of Cards' until further notice."
To top things off, the man who started it all, Mister Weinstein himself, has been banned for life by the Producers Guild of America.
Looks like the "House of Cards" of Hollywood is starting to tumble down.