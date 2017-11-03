× Actor Lou Diamond Phillips arrested in south Texas, alleged DUI

PORTLAND, Texas— A routine traffic stop has led to the arrest of Actor Lou Diamond Phillips Friday in south, Texas.

According to an officer, Phillips, 55, drove up to him while he was conducting an unrelated traffic stop and asked for directions around 1:30 a.m.

For unknown reasons officers searched Phillips’s vehicle and conducted a field sobriety test. Philips failed the test and was transported to the Portland Police Department where he blew a .20, which is two and a half times the legal limit.

Phillips was charged with a class A Misdemeanor and transported to the San Patricio County Jail.

The Academy Award Nominated actor gained notoriety for his portrayal of Richie Valens in the biographical film Labamba in 1987.

Phillips is a native of Flour Bluff, a suburb of Corpus Christi, Texas and was in town this weekend to attend an event called Voices of South Texas.