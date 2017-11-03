Astros celebrate World Series title before making decision on White House visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Following the championship parade in Houston, George Springer, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa are headed to Disney World for another parade.

When and if the Astros will have a celebration ceremony at the White House with President Trump is still being decided.

"We just won the first world championship in Houston Astros history. We also are in one of the most divided countries, polarizing countries in politics," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "I don't know that this is the best stage for everybody to declare one way or the other and try to comment on the moment and be too much of a political statement. I believe in celebrating these championships. I believe our organization should bask in the glory of what this work has done. What comes out of this on the political side or what we do or don't do or what sports has turned into representing the country's tone will have to be decided in time. We're not going to allow anything to polarize this moment that we want to celebrate with our fans."

Since President Trump was elected, the New England Patriots, Clemson Tigers and Pittsburgh Penguins have visited the White House.

The NBA Champions, Golden State Warriors, did not attend a White House ceremony.