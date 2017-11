Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEARLAND, Texas - Jordyn Sinnette's personality bursts through the screen. Goofy and happy, the outside hitter for Dawson High School's volleyball team knows the right time to tell a joke.

A District co-MVP last season, Sinnette is playing her heart out for coach Jason Karim this year. Karim is in his last season of coaching.

In addition to playing volleyball, Sinnette is active in "ETV," the student run television program for the school.

To learn more, check out the video above!