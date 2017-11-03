× Coca-Cola® releases commemorative championship can to Celebrate Houston Astros World Series victory

HOUSTON – In celebration of the Houston Astros’ triumphant 2017 World Series win, Coca-Cola® is giving Astros fans a refreshing way to savor the sweet taste of a championship.

Coca-Cola unveiled a limited-edition commemorative 16-ounce can to honor the Astros’ accomplishment and celebrate with their fans. The Coca-Cola cans feature the official World Series Champions mark including the Astros logo, saluting the team for its remarkable 2017 Postseason run.

“Throughout this baseball season, Coca-Cola has delivered Astros fans at Minute Maid Park the delicious, ice-cold refreshment they needed to cheer their team all the way to victory,” said Rick Kehr, Vice President, General Manager, Southeast Texas Market Unit, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. “We are thrilled to be partners with Major League Baseball and Minute Maid Park and to celebrate the World Series Champion Houston Astros. We invite Astros fans to make the limited-edition Coca-Cola cans part of their celebrations with family and friends.”

MLB fans can visit participating Timewise and Family Dollar retailers to purchase the commemorative cans, while supplies last.

For a limited time, fans also can visit CokeStore.com to order custom single 8-ounce glass bottles of Coca-Cola, Coke Zero™ and Diet Coke® with the official World Series Champions Houston Astros logo.

In April 2017, Coca-Cola proudly became MLB’s official soft drink partner. Through the multi-year agreement, The Coca-Cola Company and its soft drink brands are engaging baseball fans through MLB Advanced Media (MLBAM)’s digital platforms including MLB.com, web sites, MLB.com At Bat and Ballpark mobile apps, official MLB social media accounts and advertising on MLB Network and MLB.tv, in addition to serving Coca-Cola products at the 18 stadiums where Coca-Cola has pouring rights.