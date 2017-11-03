× Houston Astros World Championship Celebration: Here’s everything you need to know!

HOUSTON — Hundreds of thousands of baseball fans are gathering Friday in downtown Houston to celebrate the Astros World Series title. Mayor Sylvester Turner and other city officials are congratulating the hometown team with a spectacular parade and ceremony.

Watch the livestream at 3 p.m. on CW39.com and the CW39 Houston Facebook page, brought to you by Academy Sports and Outdoors and BMW of West Houston.

[Hey viewers! You’ve Earned THE ULTIMATE CHAMPIONSHIP Deal at BMW of West Houston! See dealer for details. ]

Here’s a breakdown of all you need to know for more fun and less hassle at the Astros celebration:

Date: Friday, Nov. 3, 2017

Start Time: 2 p.m.

Parade Route

The parade will begin at Smith and Lamar streets, traveling north on Smith Street, east on Walker Street, south on Milam Street, west on Pease Street, north on Smith Street again and ending at Lamar Street. The celebration will end at the steps of City Hall.

Click here for to view an interactive map of the parade route.

Parade Street Closures

Parade staging closes at Noon

Lamar/Outbound Allen Parkway from Smith to I-45 underpass

Additional street closures at Noon

McKinney between Bagby and Smith

Walker between Bagby and Smith

Bagby between Lamar and Walker

Parade route closes at 1 p.m.

Smith Street between Pease and Walker

Walker Street between Smith and Milam

Milam Street between Walker and Pease Street

Pease Street between Milam and Smith Street

Additional street closures at 1 p.m.

Inbound Allen Parkway at Taft

McKinney exit off I-45 South

Bagby between Dallas and Rusk

Allen Parkway exit off I-45 South will be open.

PARKING

Parking Garages

The following garages have agreed to open for parade visitors:

1600 Smith

The Met (340 W. Dallas)

701 Jefferson

Heritage Clay Street Garage (1200 Bagby)

Heritage Plaza underground (1111 Bagby)

401 W Dallas Street

Click here to view a full downtown Houston parking map.

Park at NRG Park and Take the Train (All METRO services are being provided free of charge on Friday!)

The Harris County Houston Sports Authority has agreed to make parking available at NRG Park at 10 a.m. Friday.

Daily rate is $12 and parking is available at:

Gate 3 (Fannin & Holly Hall)

Gate 9 (Kirby & Westridge)

Gate 10 (Kirby & McNee)

Parade goers can then take the METRORail Red Line for free to downtown.

Get off at the following exits:

Downtown Transit Center

Bell

Main Street Square Stations

Click here for a full view of the route.

Safety Tips

When headed downtown for the parade, remember these safety tips: