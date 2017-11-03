Houston Astros World Championship Celebration: Here’s everything you need to know!
HOUSTON — Hundreds of thousands of baseball fans are gathering Friday in downtown Houston to celebrate the Astros World Series title. Mayor Sylvester Turner and other city officials are congratulating the hometown team with a spectacular parade and ceremony.
Here’s a breakdown of all you need to know for more fun and less hassle at the Astros celebration:
Date: Friday, Nov. 3, 2017
Start Time: 2 p.m.
Parade Route
The parade will begin at Smith and Lamar streets, traveling north on Smith Street, east on Walker Street, south on Milam Street, west on Pease Street, north on Smith Street again and ending at Lamar Street. The celebration will end at the steps of City Hall.
Parade Street Closures
Parade staging closes at Noon
- Lamar/Outbound Allen Parkway from Smith to I-45 underpass
Additional street closures at Noon
- McKinney between Bagby and Smith
- Walker between Bagby and Smith
- Bagby between Lamar and Walker
Parade route closes at 1 p.m.
- Smith Street between Pease and Walker
- Walker Street between Smith and Milam
- Milam Street between Walker and Pease Street
- Pease Street between Milam and Smith Street
Additional street closures at 1 p.m.
- Inbound Allen Parkway at Taft
- McKinney exit off I-45 South
- Bagby between Dallas and Rusk
Allen Parkway exit off I-45 South will be open.
PARKING
Parking Garages
The following garages have agreed to open for parade visitors:
- 1600 Smith
- The Met (340 W. Dallas)
- 701 Jefferson
- Heritage Clay Street Garage (1200 Bagby)
- Heritage Plaza underground (1111 Bagby)
- 401 W Dallas Street
Park at NRG Park and Take the Train (All METRO services are being provided free of charge on Friday!)
The Harris County Houston Sports Authority has agreed to make parking available at NRG Park at 10 a.m. Friday.
Daily rate is $12 and parking is available at:
- Gate 3 (Fannin & Holly Hall)
- Gate 9 (Kirby & Westridge)
- Gate 10 (Kirby & McNee)
Parade goers can then take the METRORail Red Line for free to downtown.
Get off at the following exits:
- Downtown Transit Center
- Bell
- Main Street Square Stations
Safety Tips
When headed downtown for the parade, remember these safety tips:
- Expect some warm temperatures and high humidity today. Stay hydrated and avoid sugary, caffeinated or alcoholic beverages if you plan on being outside.
- Be aware of your surroundings, and always listen to the directions of law enforcement as they conduct safety and traffic operations.
- Report any suspicious activity to law enforcement by calling 1-855-i-Watch-4 or if it’s a life-threatening emergency, call 9-1-1.
- Because of the expectation of crowds, designate a meeting place ahead of time in case your family gets separated. Teach children your phone number, your full name, and that they can trust a law enforcement officer or firefighter in uniform if they get lost.
- Have fun, and be safe!