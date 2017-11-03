Missing 13-year-old girl found safe in The Woodlands, deputies say

Parents say cannabis oil helped treat their cancer-stricken children

Posted 7:13 AM, November 3, 2017, by

While recreational use of cannabis is still a hot topic of debate, one national poll showed the vast majority favor its medical use. But could it also benefit children fighting the deadly disease? Some local parents say it helped treat their cancer-stricken kids. Cher Calvin reports for the KTLA 5 News.