Police: Fetty Wap arrested for speeding, drunk driving in New York

NEW YORK – Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested in Manhattan early Friday morning for allegedly driving under the influence and speeding, according Pix11.

Fetty Wap was speeding on the Gowanus Expressway in the vicinity of Hamilton Avenue in Brooklyn, the New York Police Department said.

The rapper was pulled over around 1 a.m. and allegedly gave police an expired New Jersey driver’s license, the NYPD confirms on TMZ’s initial report.

Fetty Wap allegedly failed a sobriety test and was arrested for 15 charges, including drag racing, DUI, driving without a valid license, reckless endangerment, and speeding.