Rick Perry suggests increasing use of fossil fuels will help prevent sexual assault

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Energy Secretary Rick Perry says developing more fossil fuels will help prevent sexual assault. But what on earth has fossil fuel use got to do with sexual assault?

Well, Secretary Perry basically says fossil fuels can help prevent sexual assault because "the lights are on."

Perry made his unusual remarks during a discussion in D.C. as he prepared to lay out the Trump Administration's energy policy priorities.

Perry was referring to villages in Africa-- which he recently visited-- where he said people are dying because of a lack of access to energy.

Plus, he says energy can deter rape because "when the lights are on, when you have light that shines, the righteousness, if you will on those types of acts," Perry said.

The native Texan said fossil fuels can push power out to those villages bringing electricity to them to replace electrical substitutes like fires which can give off toxic fumes.

But critics point out that Perry has been pushing fossil fuels since he took office and coming from Texas, the former governor has strong ties to the fossil fuel industry.

Now the environmental group-- The Sierra Club-- is calling for Perry's resignation over what they consider to be an absurd claim.

Perry has yet to responded.