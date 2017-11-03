× Shoplifting suspects escape with $17,000 handbag in the Galleria area, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is trying to identify a man and woman accused of stealing a $17,000 handbag from a store in the Galleria area.

The duo entered a shop in the 2300 block of Post Oak Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 and reportedly asked to view the handbag, which was in a locked display. Police said an employee handed the man the bag and he ran out the store without paying for the item. The woman followed behind him.

According to police, the male suspect is between 25 to 35 years old. He is around 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs in the range of 175 to 200 pounds. The man was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

The woman is possibly between 30 to 40 years old. She is between 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black backpack.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org. All tipsters remain anonymous.