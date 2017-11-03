Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Thor Ragnarok blasts into theaters this week with Marvel Films first female villain. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews the latest comic book sequel that hopes with an inventive New Zealand director and new faces like Cate Blanchett and Jeff Goldblum, it can offer Thor fans a new experience to a tired genre.

Woody Harrelson and some bad makeup turn him into LBJ for a presidential biopic that shows how the senator from West Texas ended up in the White House. Also, new in theaters this week Todd Haynes latest movie Wonderstruck starring Julianne Moore is two movies in one. That's all this week in the latest Flix Fix.