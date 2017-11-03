What should happen to N.Y.C. terror suspect now that he’s been charged?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY - Just 48 hours after the deadliest terror attack on New York since 9/11, politics are quickly creeping into the debate over what should happen to the accused terrorist, Sayfullo Saipov.

There's no suspense about what President Trump thinks should happen after tweeting "He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!”

But the president is no longer on the Gitmo bandwagon for the terror suspect.

Trump tweets "Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system..."

Then the president reiterated......"Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!"

One legal expert reportedly said “comments like this could pollute the jury pool. It was inappropriate.”

Experts say a death sentence could be overturned on appeal.

"I believe this is a person who should rot in prison for the rest of his life," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared.

The chances of Saipov actually getting a death sentence seem pretty slim.

The last time a Federal case in New York ended with execution came in 1954.

Fallout from the president's tweets has been growing.

"The president ought to stop tweeting and start leading," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

"We have to get much less politically correct," the president remarked to reporters. "We're so politically correct that we're afraid to do anything."

Meanwhile, Carlos Batista, a neighbor of the terror suspect, revealed a chilling detail.

"He'd been renting the same truck, the same model truck for the past 3 weeks," Batista suggested.

With evidence like that, some wonder if any punishment will fit this horrific crime?