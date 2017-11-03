× Woman fights Expedia over $3,400 hotel charge

JOHNS CREEK, GA (WGCL) — When you book a hotel, do you use sites like Expedia and Travago, or do you book your room directly through a hotel? For months, a Johns Creek woman has been fighting with Expedia. She was overcharged thousands of dollars. When she couldn’t get it back, she decided she’d Better Call Harry.

Joan Conant took her family to the Kentucky Derby for her husband’s 60th birthday and returned with a hat and $3,400 hotel bill that doesn’t belong to her.

The case of the extra room charges started with an online search at Expedia. She booked three rooms at Louisville’s Baymont Inn and Suites, then when she found a better rate at the Comfort Inn, she changed the reservation.

One hotel canceled and another confirmed seems easy enough, expect for one thing — someone double-booked the original reservation.

“As far as everyone is concerned that I talk to expect Expedia, it’s Expedia’s fault,” says Conant.

Those additional three rooms never appeared on her Expedia account. She learned about it when a $3,400 room charge appeared on her American Express bill.

She’s been on the phone with Expedia ever since.

She claims Expedia promised to refund the money twice, but four months later, the charge remains.

And here lies the bigger issue. When you deal with a third-party website vs. going directly though a hotel, you too could end up in a phone menu Neverland. Every time Conant gets through to an Expedia representative, she finds herself a jockey back in the gates.

So 10 minutes into the call, she hung up and let us take the reins.

We took Conant down the stretch, where she won by a nose. The Conant’s didn’t get the roses, but they got a refund.

Once I made the call, it took Expedia about a week to resolve the issue. And we still don’t know if it was Expedia’s fault or the hotel’s. We’re just happy this race is over.

You can email me with your story at BetterCallHarry@cbs46.com.