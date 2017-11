HOUSTON – With D’Eriq King starting at quarterback, the Houston Cougars beat East Carolina 52-27. King became the third starting quarterback for UH this season, and he took advantage of the opportunity, throwing for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

“I’ve been working for it for a little minute, so I was just excited to go out here with these guys and try and get a win,” King said.

The Coogs earned their sixth win of the season, becoming bowl eligible for the fifth straight season.

On his bye week, @Roberts_52 checked out @UHCougarFB get a big win over ECU. Check out that Super Bowl ring! @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/yZ8NRThxAk — Mike Rosenhouse (@mikerosenhouse) November 4, 2017