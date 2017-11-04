× Family survives possible gas explosion at SE Houston home, HFD says

HOUSTON- A family was able to escape a possible gas explosion in their southeast Houston home Saturday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The fire department was sent to a one-story wood frame house on the intersection of Walker St. and Milby St. around 2:30 a.m. in response to a gas explosion.

Upon arrival, they found four adults outside of the house.

According to officials, the residents were inside when the explosion happened, which caused them first degree burns.

The family’s neighbor, Richard Reyna, who has lived in the area for five years and is aware of the dangers of gas in the area said, “I sleep with the gas off because these are old houses. You never know when it might explode or what.”

Reyna also said the family moved in two days prior to the explosion, and apparently did not know about the gas problems.

The family was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital for their injuries.