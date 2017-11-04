× HPD: Girlfriend fatally stabs man after the Astros downtown celebration

HOUSTON— A man was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend at an northeast Houston apartment complex Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. when HPD was dispatched to the Villas at Colt Run Apartments in response to a disturbance.

According to police, when they arrived they found a man stabbed in the chest.

Apparently, when the couple came home after celebrating the Astros, they got into an altercation and the woman stabbed her boyfriend once in the chest, police said.

The woman then started screaming for help, and a resident at the couple’s apartment complex called 911.

The Houston Fire Department transported the man to a local hospital where he later died.

The woman stayed at the scene, but was transported to the police station to be further questioned by homicide detectives.