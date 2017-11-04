× HPD investigates after man is fatally shot in SE Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man in southeast Houston Saturday night.

HPD responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. about a shooting that occurred on Rebecca Street near the South Loop Freeway.

Upon arrival, the police were flagged down by people who found a man lying in the middle of the street covered with blood. The man was shot once in the stomach, police said.

According to police, the man does not know who shot him, and there were no witnesses around at the time.

The fire department transported the man to Ben Taub Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.