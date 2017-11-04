HPD: Woman fatally struck by a car while walking in the middle of the road in SE Houston

|
By: Ashley Tillery
HOUSTON – A woman was fatally hit by car while walking in the middle of the road in southeast Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.
The accident happened around 10 p.m. while a woman was walking in the middle of Old Spanish Trail near Belvedere Street.
According to police, the driver of a Chevy suburban did not see the woman before he hit her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver immediately stopped, and waited for police. According to police, the driver passed a sobriety test and offered to give samples of his blood for further alcohol and drug testing.
Police are going to follow up with a medical examiner to determine if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the accident with the pedestrian .
