Man killed after attempting to cross Highway 288

By: Ashley Tillery

HOUSTON – A man was hit and killed after attempting to cross Highway 288 Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. when a man attempted to cross Highway 288, instead of crossing the intersection of South Freeway and Holcombe Boulevard.

According to witnesses, the man was hit by a car, and the driver proceeded to drive away.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness followed the suspect to a small motel a couple of miles away and called 911, police said.

Police arrived at the location and arrested the suspect who now faces Failure to Stop and Render Aid charges.