Four suspects in custody after speed chase and stolen ATM machine

HOUSTON – Four suspects were arrested after multiple robberies and a high-speed chase in west Houston Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police responded to several calls around 3:15 a.m. about robberies at Trulucks Restaurant in the Galleria area and a taco stand near Winrock Boulevard and Westheimer Road.

Upon arrival, a victim at the taco stand gave police a description of the suspects and their car, police said.

According to police, a patrol car spotted the suspect’s car and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield or stop the car.

The driver sped up and led police on a high-speed chase for fifteen minutes, police said.

That chase concluded in front of the First Baptist Church near I-10 and 610 when the driver lost control of their car.

The suspects got out of the car and ran away on foot, but several officers chased them down eventually catching them all. A shot gun and three hand guns were found on the suspects.

When officers searched their car, they found stolen items including an ATM machine in the back seat.

The suspects are now in custody.