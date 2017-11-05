× HCSO: Major car accident in N. Houston, leaves 1 dead

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two drivers were involved in a major accident in north Houston Sunday morning, leaving three in critical condition and one dead, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Department.

The accident happened around 12:15 a.m. on the intersection of Airline Drive and Airway Avenue when a Nissan Altima was speeding with another car on Airline Drive.

The driver of the Nissan lost control of the car, spun counter clockwise, and slammed into a pickup truck that was at a stop sign on Airway Avenue, deputies said.

According to deputies, the passenger in the Nissan died at the scene, and the driver was taken by Lifeflight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in serious condition.

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were both transported to Northwest Hospital in stable condition.

According to deputies, the Nissan driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the accident. Deputies said if the driver is found to have been driving under the influence, he will be charged with intoxication manslaughter.