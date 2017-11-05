× Many families left homeless after massive fire rips through SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – An apartment complex was destroyed by a massive fire in southwest Houston Sunday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Around 1 a.m., the fire department responded to a three-alarm fire at the Santa Monica Apartments, located at 7001 Hillcroft.

HFD found heavy flames and smoke coming from the two-story building, but were quickly able to get control of the blaze by using water supply and ladder trucks.

Fire officials confirm there were no injuries to residents or firefighters, but say around 60 units were damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.