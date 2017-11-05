Multiple victims after gunman ‘opened fire’ at Texas church

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — The FBI is responding to the scene of a reported shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, according to Michelle Lee, spokeswoman for the FBI’s San Antonio field office.

Local police also have responded to the scene, which occurred at the First Baptist Church, a witness told CNN.

The witness, a cashier at a gas station across the street from the church, said she heard about 20 shots being fired in quick succession while a church service was underway.

A shooter walked into First Baptist Church and “opened fire,” Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC News.

According to Gamez, officials said there are multiple fatalities and multiple wounded.

Games said the shooter was “down,” according to the report.

The shooter was killed after a brief chase north into neighboring Guadalupe County, according Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Robert Murphy. It is unclear if the shooter was killed by police or took his own life, Murphy said.

A hospital in Floresville confirmed to CNN it is treating patients after church shooting.

Sutherland Springs is about 30 miles east of San Antonio.

Neighbors say they heard shooter may have reloaded multiple times, around 50 people usually at service pic.twitter.com/tkAYMp2Y8A — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

Story is developing…

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Statement on shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX. pic.twitter.com/ffUbQgYdWD — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) November 5, 2017

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2017

Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas today. — Everytown (@Everytown) November 5, 2017