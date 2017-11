Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Indianapolis Colts beat the Houston Texans 20-14 on Sunday. Quarterback Tom Savage had the Texans poised for a comeback win but four cracks in the redzone at the end of the game proved fruitless as the Texans fall to 3-5 on the season.

The Colts were paced by wide receiver TY Hilton who grabbed five balls for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans face the 6-2 Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.